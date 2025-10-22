Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marzetti in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marzetti in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Marzetti in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Marzetti by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marzetti by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Marzetti Stock Performance

MZTI stock opened at $167.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.05. The Marzetti Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63.

Marzetti Dividend Announcement

Marzetti ( NASDAQ:MZTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MZTI. Benchmark boosted their price target on Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Marzetti in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marzetti in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marzetti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

About Marzetti

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

