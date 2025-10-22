Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Perrigo by 54.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Perrigo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 0.43. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Robert Willis bought 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 41,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,729.90. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $68,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 48,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,100.26. This represents a 6.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,118 shares of company stock worth $232,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

