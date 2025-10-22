Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 12 Shares of Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $10,206,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth $8,351,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 119.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 530.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $1,050.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,098.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $993.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Graham Holdings Company has a twelve month low of $770.06 and a twelve month high of $1,200.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.15 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

