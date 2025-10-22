Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,178,000 after acquiring an additional 265,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 249.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 137,248 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,107,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 236,313 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

