Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after purchasing an additional 992,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,849,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of APP stock opened at $552.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $559.97 and a 200-day moving average of $416.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.88 and a 12 month high of $745.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.AppLovin’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

