Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,027 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Western Union alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan acquired 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,431.25. The trade was a 23.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,107.96. This trade represents a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 0.3%

WU opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Union

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.