Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Stock Up 0.7%

TXT stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

