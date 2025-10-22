Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

