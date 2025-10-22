Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enersys $ENS

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enersys were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 48.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after buying an additional 202,727 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 483,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 1.0% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 416,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. Enersys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Enersys’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

