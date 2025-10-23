1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect 1-800 FLOWERS.COM to post earnings of ($0.59) per share and revenue of $218.3220 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $336.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 1-800 FLOWERS.COM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $279.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $9,840,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 642,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 112,032 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 4.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

