11,824 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,443 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 862,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 77,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,380,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hub Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

