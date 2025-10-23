6,973 Shares in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qfin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Qfin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qfin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Qfin during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qfin during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qfin stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 541.0%. This is a positive change from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Qfin’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

