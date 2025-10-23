8,354 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ABM Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 107.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.78. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.12%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

