Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,021,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,680 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 11,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 77,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

