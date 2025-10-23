Acorn Creek Capital LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.6% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,569,365. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $733.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $744.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.