Acorn Creek Capital LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Acorn Creek Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.12.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

