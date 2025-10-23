Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

