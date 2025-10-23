Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.