Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SW stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The company’s revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

