Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,389.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 106.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,800.60. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 698,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. This represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

