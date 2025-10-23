Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 403,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRDO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $554,959.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 60,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,836.62. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $742,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,970. The trade was a 22.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,656 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,148. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.