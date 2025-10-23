Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nextracker by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890,445 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 72.5% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,617 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth approximately $58,122,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,356,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $38,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

NXT opened at $87.55 on Thursday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51.

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $391,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 409,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,677,925. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,352.14. This represents a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock worth $2,053,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

