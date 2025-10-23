Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DB opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

