Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in PDD by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,047,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,935 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDD by 9,469.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,079,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,556,000 after purchasing an additional 416,867 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in PDD by 4,562.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,419,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110,042 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 899.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,985,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,489,000 after buying an additional 8,086,620 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $130.06 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $136.84. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Bank of America raised their price objective on PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.82.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

