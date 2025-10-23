Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Intrepid Potash, Inc $IPI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPI opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $368.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $71.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.14 million. Intrepid Potash had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 71.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

