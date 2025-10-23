Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. $JOUT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 61.4% in the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

JOUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $449.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.51. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently -34.11%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

