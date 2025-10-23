Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,499 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $2,171,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

