Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 29,635 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Yelp by 122.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,443,000 after buying an additional 1,048,451 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,403,461 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after buying an additional 71,626 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 555,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $13,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Zacks Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,381.68. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $37,116.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,325. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,900. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

