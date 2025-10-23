Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

FTV stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

