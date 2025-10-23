Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 138,578 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,578 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $152.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.07. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $171.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.Stride’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

