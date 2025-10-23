Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 182 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 503.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $242.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

