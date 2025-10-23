Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 19,991 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,991 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $218.04 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $231.34. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average of $170.28.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. HSBC upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

