Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 84 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.96. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

