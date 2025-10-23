Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 861 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

STRL stock opened at $332.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $376.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

