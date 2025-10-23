Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,839,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $925.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $921.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,065.48. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $845.56 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

