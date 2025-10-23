Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Putnam Mast Int $PIM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,836 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Putnam Mast Int were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Putnam Mast Int alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Mast Int during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Mast Int by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 23,075,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,977 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Putnam Mast Int by 10.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 363,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Mast Int by 116.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Mast Int Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Putnam Mast Int stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Putnam Mast Int has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Putnam Mast Int Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Mast Int

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Mast Int Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Mast Int and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.