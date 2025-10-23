Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,278 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,546,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,959,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after buying an additional 1,178,238 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,825,000 after acquiring an additional 870,486 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

