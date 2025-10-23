Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,569 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 129,656 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

HPQ opened at $27.66 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

