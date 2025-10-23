Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,274,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $257.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

