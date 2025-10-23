Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Increased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,206 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $224,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,021,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,680 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. increased its stake in Alphabet by 55.7% during the second quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 11,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $251.69 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $257.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

