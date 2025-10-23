Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.12.

GOOGL stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

