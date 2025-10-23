Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

