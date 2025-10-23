Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

