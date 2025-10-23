Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovative Wealth Building LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 28,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

