Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

