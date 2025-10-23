Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $213.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

