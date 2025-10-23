Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.