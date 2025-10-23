Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

