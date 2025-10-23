Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65,995 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

