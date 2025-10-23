Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

AMZN stock opened at $217.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

